Genasys (GNSS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Genasys had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 million. On average, analysts expect Genasys to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Genasys alerts:

Shares of GNSS stock opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. Genasys has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.57. The company has a market cap of $197.01 million, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genasys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.