SteepCoin (STEEP) Market Cap Hits $55,079.61

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 27th. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SteepCoin has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $55,079.61 and $23.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.63 or 0.01042261 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000110 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

