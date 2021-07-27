SparkPoint Hits Market Cap of $29.27 Million (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. SparkPoint has a total market capitalization of $29.27 million and approximately $264,194.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SparkPoint has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SparkPoint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00050401 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00015050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.22 or 0.00802778 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

SparkPoint is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,738,498,193 coins and its circulating supply is 8,160,899,663 coins. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

