Crane (NYSE:CR) Posts Earnings Results

Crane (NYSE:CR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.46, Fidelity Earnings reports. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%.

Shares of CR traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,389. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.53. Crane has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Crane alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 44.79%.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crane has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.