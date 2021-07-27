3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.70-$10.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.43-$35.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.88 billion.3M also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.700-$10.100 EPS.

MMM traded down $4.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $197.39. 30,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,991. 3M has a 1-year low of $148.80 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.07. The company has a market capitalization of $114.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 3M from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of 3M from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $199.00 to $196.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $195.17.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

