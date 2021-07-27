Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

R opened at $72.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.99. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.39 and a 52 week high of $89.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently -829.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

In related news, Director E Follin Smith sold 888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $77,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,659. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Parker sold 12,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,034,605.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,970,843.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,365 shares of company stock worth $7,054,635. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

