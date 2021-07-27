Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,288,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,666 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,247,000 after purchasing an additional 625,557 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,359,000 after purchasing an additional 602,247 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,203,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BFAM. raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.50.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $152.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2,543.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.86 and a 1 year high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $390.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $408,254.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,026.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $116,010.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,518,405.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,530 shares of company stock worth $982,905 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

