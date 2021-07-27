Analyzing Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) and The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK)

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) and The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

This table compares Karat Packaging and The AZEK’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karat Packaging N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The AZEK $899.26 million 6.39 -$122.23 million $0.59 62.98

Karat Packaging has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The AZEK.

Profitability

This table compares Karat Packaging and The AZEK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karat Packaging N/A N/A N/A The AZEK -8.42% 8.82% 5.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Karat Packaging and The AZEK, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Karat Packaging 0 0 7 0 3.00 The AZEK 1 3 9 1 2.71

Karat Packaging currently has a consensus target price of $24.33, indicating a potential downside of 4.09%. The AZEK has a consensus target price of $47.15, indicating a potential upside of 26.89%. Given The AZEK’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The AZEK is more favorable than Karat Packaging.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.5% of The AZEK shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of The AZEK shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The AZEK beats Karat Packaging on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc. manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names. The company offers its products to domestic and regional distributors, restaurant chains, retail establishments, and online customers. It also provides new product development, design, printing, and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Chino, California.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions. The company was formerly known as CPG Newco LLC and changed its name to The AZEK Company Inc. in June 2020. The AZEK Company Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.