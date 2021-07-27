Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,755 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,206,000 after buying an additional 2,149,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 25,657 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,517 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 406,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after buying an additional 43,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GSK opened at $39.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $42.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 69.46%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

