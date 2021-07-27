Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Terminix Global worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Terminix Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Terminix Global during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Terminix Global by 23.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Terminix Global during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Terminix Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NYSE:TMX opened at $53.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.64. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.26 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 28.48%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terminix Global Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

