Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $1,805,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 175,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,286,000 after buying an additional 53,493 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,049,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,687,000 after buying an additional 75,696 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 150.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 17,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $6,987,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $17,104,701.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,507,037.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,171,934 shares of company stock valued at $84,051,156 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

Shares of SCHW opened at $68.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.92. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $32.66 and a twelve month high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

