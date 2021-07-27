Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,045 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Stifel Financial by 56.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 18,008 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stifel Financial by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,746,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF opened at $65.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.62. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.05 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,074 shares in the company, valued at $15,951,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Stifel Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

