Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €62.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has been given a €62.00 ($72.94) price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABI has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €67.69 ($79.64).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 1-year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

