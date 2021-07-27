UBS Group Reiterates €77.00 Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €77.00 ($90.59) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BAS. Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Basf in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Basf in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €78.80 ($92.71).

Shares of BAS stock traded up €0.44 ($0.52) on Tuesday, hitting €67.46 ($79.36). 1,324,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €66.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion and a PE ratio of -273.12. Basf has a twelve month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a twelve month high of €72.88 ($85.74).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

