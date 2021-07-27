Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,809 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.63. 64,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,186,398. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.99. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $130.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, lifted their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.43.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.