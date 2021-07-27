Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 683 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,651 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the first quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 747 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.5% during the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $422.87. 4,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $424.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $393.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,730 shares of company stock valued at $6,915,279 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.