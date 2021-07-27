14,501 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Bought by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth $13,611,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 15,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

TROW stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,541. The stock has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.03. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.58 and a twelve month high of $212.41.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.08.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,077,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,274 shares of company stock worth $6,228,147. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.