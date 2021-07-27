Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 562.25 ($7.35).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rightmove from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 589 ($7.70) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Rightmove stock opened at GBX 679.80 ($8.88) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.99. Rightmove has a one year low of GBX 547.49 ($7.15) and a one year high of GBX 690 ($9.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.84 billion and a PE ratio of 53.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 638.74.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

