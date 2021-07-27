Brokerages Set NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) PT at $18.38

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 42.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 15.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 5.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

NS opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.30. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.78 and a beta of 2.61.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.70%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

