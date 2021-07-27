Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Releases Earnings Results

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS HLAN opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $184 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.75. Heartland BancCorp has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $96.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $2.508 dividend. This is a positive change from Heartland BancCorp’s previous dividend of $2.28. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HLAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut Heartland BancCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.

