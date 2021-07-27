Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Receives $84.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INDB. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of INDB opened at $69.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Independent Bank has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $99.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.43.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 29.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

