Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,796 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 54.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Square by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,466,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,463,277,000 after purchasing an additional 221,370 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 55.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,906 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 12.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,690 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 24.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,995 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 32.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,341 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQ traded down $3.99 on Tuesday, hitting $258.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,416,207. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.43. The stock has a market cap of $117.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.01, a P/E/G ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.34 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $261.80 target price (down previously from $317.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.63.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $2,414,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,025,643.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.60, for a total transaction of $24,560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 868,991 shares of company stock worth $196,364,464 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

