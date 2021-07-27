Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 210 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.13% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPUS. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPUS stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,812. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $98.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.89.

