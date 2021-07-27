Factorial Partners LLC Invests $564,000 in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 73,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 23,097 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,527,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,135,000 after acquiring an additional 936,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

FTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. AlphaValue cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.34.

TechnipFMC stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.25. 20,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,596,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

