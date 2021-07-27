Physicians Financial Services Inc. Buys 425 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,620,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $511,809,000 after buying an additional 231,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,556,000 after buying an additional 5,130,847 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.6% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,606,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,521,000 after buying an additional 1,472,994 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,825,000 after buying an additional 717,673 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,898,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,519,000 after buying an additional 25,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.12. The stock had a trading volume of 101,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,350,773. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.43.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.43) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. MKM Partners started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

