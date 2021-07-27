Factorial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Factorial Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 88.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,899 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,660,000 after purchasing an additional 15,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President David M. Gordon sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $1,149,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $461,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,934,989. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.63. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

