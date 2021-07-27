SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Shares Sold by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC lowered its position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 64.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SGH. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 2,724.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000.

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $338,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,455,124.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $151,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,022,500 shares of company stock valued at $152,520,750. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SGH shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SMART Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.43.

SGH stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,723. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $58.39.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.30. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $437.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. SMART Global’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

