Zap (ZAP) Trading 4.8% Higher This Week

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 27th. During the last week, Zap has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Zap has a market capitalization of $9.14 million and $76,992.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap coin can now be bought for about $0.0387 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00050401 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00015050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.22 or 0.00802778 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZAPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.