Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 94.2% from the June 30th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SUIC stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.32. 121,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,395. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08.
About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated
Further Reading: Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino United Worldwide Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.