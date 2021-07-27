Short Interest in Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Grows By 449.7%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, an increase of 449.7% from the June 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TELNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Telenor ASA stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $17.40. 25,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,519. Telenor ASA has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.31.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.62%.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

