Short Interest in Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVPC) Drops By 82.4%

Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVPC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 82.4% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TVPC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.17. 119,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,577. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.23. Twin Vee PowerCats has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.58.

Twin Vee PowerCats Company Profile

Twin Vee Powercats, Inc is a multi-industry company. It manufactures American-made products with American marine craftsmen in an American factory. The firm engages to build, buy and invest in Real Estate and boat sales. It owns and operates real estate assets in Florida. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Fort Pierce, FL.

