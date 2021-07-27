Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,228 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,582.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $839.40 and a 1 year high of $1,650.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,383.79. The stock has a market cap of $196.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.00, a P/E/G ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,497.93.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

