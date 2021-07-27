Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,000 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 6,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 21,339 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.08.

PPG opened at $164.94 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.94 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

