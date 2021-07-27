Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 834,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,351,000 after acquiring an additional 186,839 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $1,357,000. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 201,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,378,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,380,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,226,000 after buying an additional 286,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 91.4% during the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on PNC shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.16.

NYSE:PNC opened at $184.52 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.32.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.62%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,825 shares of company stock valued at $893,022. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

