Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,805,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $106,426,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $134,735,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $76,768,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $59,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

