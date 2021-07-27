IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,403 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.13% of IDEX worth $20,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 728.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,073,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,546,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in IDEX by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,312,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in IDEX by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,267,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,396,000 after purchasing an additional 22,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in IDEX by 5.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,833,000 after purchasing an additional 65,387 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,604. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IEX opened at $226.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.63. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $162.60 and a 1-year high of $235.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

IEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.88.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

