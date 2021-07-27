Seanergy Maritime (SHIP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Seanergy Maritime to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 million. Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. On average, analysts expect Seanergy Maritime to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Shares of SHIP stock opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.08. Seanergy Maritime has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.