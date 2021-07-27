Brokers Set Expectations for CES Energy Solutions Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CES Energy Solutions in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 25th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CEU. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.70 in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.46.

Shares of TSE CEU opened at C$1.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$421.80 million and a P/E ratio of 56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.70. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of C$0.64 and a twelve month high of C$2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.82.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$260.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.13 million.

In other news, Director John Michael Hooks bought 200,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$398,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,289,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,565,161.74. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 49,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total transaction of C$96,135.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,004,912 shares in the company, valued at C$3,909,578.40. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,165 shares of company stock valued at $178,025.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

