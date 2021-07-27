Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Management updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:WM opened at $148.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $147.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.73.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total transaction of $30,784.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,016,183.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,042 shares of company stock worth $19,971,447 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

