Lundin Mining (LUNMF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $681.48 million for the quarter.

LUNMF stock opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.88. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LUNMF shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price (down from C$13.30) on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

