Lundin Mining (LUNMF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.
Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $681.48 million for the quarter.
LUNMF stock opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.88. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62.
Lundin Mining Company Profile
Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.
