Millennium Management LLC Purchases 817,490 Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 205.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,215,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 817,490 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $17,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 623,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 299,487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,079,000 after purchasing an additional 71,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNR opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.50. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $19.73.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 1.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNR shares. UBS Group raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Cornerstone Building Brands Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

