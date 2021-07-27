Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,730,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,162,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $26,647,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $25,197,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $16,703,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $15,872,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $11,933,000.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III alerts:

HIIIU opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.98. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.