Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Holdings Decreased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 293,246 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $17,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANF. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 313.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,972,000 after acquiring an additional 706,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,311,000 after acquiring an additional 661,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,195,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,792,000 after acquiring an additional 655,812 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 155.1% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,077,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,978,000 after acquiring an additional 655,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,422.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 606,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,823,000 after acquiring an additional 567,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,182,555.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,984.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,522,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,246 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANF shares. Argus upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.09. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $47.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.29) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.