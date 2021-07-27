Millennium Management LLC Sells 66,616 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,192 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 66,616 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $18,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 334.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,904,000 after buying an additional 397,729 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter worth about $134,446,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $133,527,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter worth about $102,220,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 482.7% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 353,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,048,000 after buying an additional 292,862 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.50.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $363.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.79 and a 12 month high of $413.19. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.48, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $342.55.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,625 shares of company stock valued at $556,200. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.