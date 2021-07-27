Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 63.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 242,051 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Eagle Materials worth $18,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 67.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.50.

NYSE EXP opened at $134.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.98 and a 52 week high of $153.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.45.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 9,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $1,382,811.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,297.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $2,519,180.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,379.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,297,968 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

