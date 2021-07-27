Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 139.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 777,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451,871 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $19,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTZ. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,814,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $689,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Utz Brands by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,915,000. 39.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on UTZ. Stephens raised shares of Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. decreased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

NYSE:UTZ opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.