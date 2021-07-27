Millennium Management LLC Acquires 2,333,245 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 692.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,670,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,333,245 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $20,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 104.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

NYSE CVE opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 3.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $10.55.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0144 per share. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%.

CVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.69.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.