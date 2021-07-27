Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 112,043 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,043 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Corning were worth $13,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,416,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,987,000 after buying an additional 464,616 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 45,267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 14,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665,989 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,976,000 after buying an additional 1,055,275 shares in the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

In other Corning news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,324 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.30 per share, with a total value of $59,977.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,324 shares in the company, valued at $59,977.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 81,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and have sold 307,256 shares worth $13,776,016. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.