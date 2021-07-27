Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in RH (NYSE:RH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,512,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,178,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,344,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $677.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $662.28. RH has a 52-week low of $278.13 and a 52-week high of $733.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 22.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their target price for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.31.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

