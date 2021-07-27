iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA) Shares Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA) by 98.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 89,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 34,171 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,009,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IDNA opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $34.32 and a 1-year high of $55.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.69.

